Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially finalized their divorce months after quietly separating, bringing an end to their 19-year marriage.

Court documents confirm that the former couple reached a final agreement on Tuesday, Jan. 6, in a Nashville court, setting clear terms for parenting, finances, and future cooperation.

According to the paperwork, neither Kidman nor Urban will receive alimony or spousal support.

The agreement also outlines how they will raise their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Kidman will be the primary parent, while Urban will remain actively involved. The two have agreed to joint coparenting, with a shared goal of keeping their children's lives as stable as possible.

The divorce follows news in late September that the pair had separated after nearly two decades together.

According to USA Today, Kidman filed for divorce the day after the separation became public, citing "irreconcilable differences."

At the time, she asked to be named the primary residential parent, a request that was later approved in the final agreement.

The parenting plan shows that Sunday and Faith will spend most of the year with Kidman, along with alternating weekends and set times with Urban.

The documents also state that if the former spouses cannot agree on a major decision involving their daughters, Kidman will have final decision-making authority.

Despite this, both parents promised to work together and make choices as a team.

Source Says Nicole Kidman Hoped to Save Marriage

Neither Kidman nor Urban has spoken publicly about the finalized divorce. However, a source previously shared that the couple had been "quietly separated for a while" before filing.

The insider said Kidman hoped the marriage could still be saved and found the situation deeply painful.

"This wasn't Nicole's decision, and she is devastated," the source told US Magazine, adding that trust issues played a role in the split.

Even as they attended public events earlier this year, including award shows and sporting matches, another source said the two were already living separate lives.

"Nicole and Keith were not on the same page," the insider said. "They are moving in two different directions."

Kidman and Urban began dating in 2005 and married in 2006. Over the years, they often spoke openly about the effort it took to maintain their relationship.

In a 2021 interview, Kidman said their marriage was built on love and compromise, especially when it came to parenting their children together.