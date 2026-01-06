Actor Eric McCormack will pay his ex-wife, Janet Holden, $10,000 per month in spousal support and share profits from his work during their marriage, according to court documents obtained by People.

The divorce settlement, finalized Monday, makes the payments "non-modifiable" until 2035, when McCormack can request a change.

Holden, who filed for divorce in November 2023 after 26 years of marriage, will also receive half of McCormack's earnings from projects completed during their marriage, including his iconic sitcom "Will & Grace."

The division of income covers work from August 3, 1997, through their separation on February 12, 2024.

"All assets and investments acquired by [Holden] after the Date of Separation, and the rents, issue, profits and income from same," will remain hers, the agreement states, US Magazine reported.

The property settlement gives Holden a Los Angeles home, two condos, and the right to use their Vancouver property for the next five years unless she chooses to sell or buy out McCormack's share.

She will also keep vehicles, including a 2018 Audi Q7, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee, a 1972 Ford pickup, a 2005 Ford Escape, and a trailer.

McCormack will retain their beach house, two Vespas, and ownership of three of his entertainment companies.

Eric McCormack, Janet Holden to Share Expenses for Son

The couple agreed to continue jointly supporting their 23-year-old son, Finnigan, including the costs of his trust and other expenses.

According to court documents, McCormack earns roughly $92,000 per month, while Holden earns about $23,000 per month.

According to PageSix, McCormack and Holden's relationship began on the set of the 1994 TV series "Lonesome Dove," where she worked as an assistant director and he played Francis Clay Mosby.

They went public with their relationship in 1995 and married two years later. Despite filing for divorce, McCormack continued to wear his wedding ring for some time.

During the divorce proceedings, the exes were spotted attending events together, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation 2024 Oscars viewing party, which briefly fueled reconciliation rumors. However, they finalized the settlement privately in November 2025.