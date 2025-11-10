Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur announced on November 10 that she and her husband Karim Kamoun are expecting their first child, a baby boy due in April 2026.

The 31-year-old revealed the news through an Instagram video featuring the couple dressed in white, with Kamoun holding a tiny tennis racket and Jabeur cradling a miniature Wimbledon-themed onesie.​

"Took a little break to reset and recharge... Turns out, we've been planning the cutest comeback ever," Jabeur wrote on Instagram. "The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon... We'll be welcoming our tiniest teammate. Baby boy joining the team in April."​

The announcement comes four months after Jabeur revealed she was taking an extended break from professional tennis. The former world No. 2 stepped away from the Hologic WTA Tour to focus on her mental and physical health after battling injuries and depression. She ended her 2025 season early in July and retired in the first round at Wimbledon against Viktoriya Tomova.​

Jabeur and Kamoun, a former professional fencer who serves as her fitness coach, married in November 2015. The pregnancy fulfills a long-anticipated dream for the couple. Jabeur previously disclosed that she had planned to start a family if she won a Grand Slam title. However, she reached three major finals without winning, appearing in the 2022 Wimbledon final, the 2023 Wimbledon final, and the 2022 US Open final. In her documentary, "This Is Me," Jabeur revealed how missing out on a major championship emotionally devastated her and Kamoun, affecting their family plans.​

Known affectionately as the "Minister of Happiness," Jabeur has earned five WTA singles titles throughout her career and recently focused on off-court projects while away from competition. She launched a charitable foundation and opened a tennis academy in Dubai. Despite taking time away from the sport, Jabeur has indicated she does not plan to retire permanently.​

Fellow tennis players quickly celebrated the news on social media. Daria Kasatkina, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Wozniacki, Ajla Tomljanovic, Karolina Muchova, Paula Badosa, and Beatriz Haddad Maia all posted congratulatory messages in the comments.​

The announcement represents a significant personal milestone for Jabeur, following a challenging period marked by health struggles and unfulfilled championship dreams.