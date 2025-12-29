David Spade recently revealed that comedy legend Eddie Murphy harbored a grudge against him for over two decades following a specific joke on "Saturday Night Live," admitting that the "Beverly Hills Cop" star once called him personally to "have it out."

Speaking on a recent episode of his "Fly on the Wall" podcast, Spade opened up about the long-standing tension between him and his childhood idol. Spade described the experience as a jarring shift, noting how strange it was to go from being a "super fan" of Murphy to suddenly having the star "hate me overnight."

The friction stems from a December 1995 segment of Spade's "Hollywood Minute" on SNL's "Weekend Update." During the sketch, a photo of Murphy appeared on screen shortly after the release of his box office disappointment, Vampire in Brooklyn.

Spade quipped, "Look, children, it's a falling star. Make a wish."

Spade told listeners that the blowback was immediate. He recalled that Murphy phoned him directly after the episode aired to confront him. Spade admitted that he did not try to defend himself during the heated call because he felt guilty about the jab. "He had it out," Spade said, adding that while Murphy made valid points, the confrontation stung because Murphy was a hero to him.​​

For his part, Murphy has previously addressed the incident, describing the joke as a "cheap shot" that felt like a betrayal by his own "family" at SNL. In past interviews, Murphy explained that the comment felt "racist" and hurtful, likening it to being attacked by one's alma mater.

The incident contributed to Murphy's decades-long absence from the show, which he did not return to until the 40th Anniversary Special in 2015.​

Fortunately, the two comedians have since reconciled. Spade confirmed that the "Watergate" with Murphy is finally over, noting that they have crossed paths at recent events, including the SNL 50th anniversary celebrations. Spade says the two are now "all good."

Vampire in Brooklyn, which debuted in October 1995, became a significant commercial disappointment for Murphy. The film earned just $19.8 million domestically against a $14 million budget, making it one of his lowest-grossing projects. Critics panned the film for its uneven blend of horror and comedy, with reviews describing it as "neither funny nor frightening."

Despite the film's poor reception at the time, Murphy later blamed his failure on a specific detail: the long, unconvincing wig he wore as the vampire character.