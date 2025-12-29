Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz are reportedly in early talks to team up on a new project, more than a decade after their surprise hit rom-com "What to Expect When You're Expecting."

Sources tell Radar Online that the longtime friends are considering a collaboration that could be bigger than their previous film.

One insider described the 2012 movie as "unexpectedly positive" in terms of the actresses' chemistry.

"J.Lo has a special relationship with Cameron going back to the '90s," the source said, noting that the two stars have kept in touch over the years and continue to support each other professionally.

Rekindling a Classic Onscreen Friendship

In the late 1990s, Diaz and Lopez both became household names, though through different avenues. Diaz made audiences laugh in comedies like"My Best Friend's Wedding," while Lopez wowed fans on screen in "Selena" and "Out of Sight."

At one point, she managed to hit number one on the music charts and the box office in the same week — a rare Hollywood feat.

The 2012 collaboration was remembered fondly by fans and the actresses themselves, who gushed about the experience on Ellen DeGeneres. The source explained that Lopez and Diaz view a potential new project not only as a career move but also as a "duty, to their fans and to themselves."

Searching for the Next Hit

Currently, the actresses are reviewing potential scripts that could surpass the success of their last film together. "Cam and Jen are looking for scripts to star in together, and they know they can do something way bigger than Expecting," the insider said.

"Plus, they just work great together onscreen, and everybody wants to see more of them together."

Some Hollywood insiders say the two could mirror the achievements of celebrated on-screen pairings, like Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in "The Morning Show," using their fame and streaming know-how. No word from the stars yet, but speculation among fans is mounting.