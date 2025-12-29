Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared to exchange subtle social media jabs over the holiday weekend, with the fashion designer posting a pointed video message while her son and daughter-in-law celebrated Christmas apart from the Beckham family.​

The latest chapter in the alleged family feud unfolded on Boxing Day when Victoria Beckham shared a video on Instagram featuring herself and husband David Beckham. In the clip, the couple is seen slow-dancing to the 1980 Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb hit "Guilty." While the post initially appeared to be a festive moment between the long-time couple, fans and media outlets quickly zeroed in on the specific lyrics the pair sang along to.

"We've got nothing to be sorry for," the lyrics go.

The song choice is widely being interpreted as a direct response to recent reports claiming that Brooklyn Beckham, 26, has demanded an apology from his parents before reconciling. Sources close to the family have suggested that the eldest Beckham son feels his wife, Nicola, deserves an acknowledgment of past grievances.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham Allegedly Used Holiday Social Media Posts To Stoke Family Feud

The song choice could also be a dig at Brooklyn and Nicola after the pair spent the holidays in the United States with the actress's family, explicitly avoiding the Beckhams' traditional Cotswolds gathering in the UK. Nicola shared photos on Instagram showing the couple wearing matching red pajamas alongside her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz. Brooklyn added fuel to the speculation of a divided loyalty by posting a close-up photo of him holding Nicola's hand with the caption, "My everything."

The alleged rift traces back to the preparations for Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish Palm Beach wedding in April 2022. The primary source of contention was reportedly the bride's wedding dress. While Nicola initially intended to wear a custom gown designed by her mother-in-law, she later claimed in interviews that Victoria's atelier could not make the dress in time. Nicola ultimately walked down the aisle in a custom Valentino couture gown, a decision that sparked rumors she had snubbed Victoria's design.

Nicola later clarified that she didn't refuse to wear the dress, but that communication had stalled, leaving her no choice but to find an alternative.​

Tensions reportedly escalated in the years following the nuptials as the couple spent increasing amounts of time with the Peltz family in the United States, often missing major Beckham family milestones. Speculation intensified when Brooklyn legally added "Peltz" to his name, a move interpreted as a shift in loyalty toward his wife's lineage.