Jake Reiner was seen shopping in Malibu on Saturday, marking his first public appearance since the murders of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.​

The 34-year-old was photographed alongside his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, as the couple browsed various stores in the coastal city. Sources described the outing as low-profile, with Jake and Gilfillan staying close together while moving between shops.​

The appearance comes two weeks after Jake's parents were found dead in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14. Los Angeles authorities determined that Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, died from multiple sharp force injuries and ruled their deaths as homicides.​

Officers arrived at the family's residence on Mandeville Canyon Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call about a disturbance. Inside, they found the couple suffering from fatal wounds to the neck, and both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a knife from the home and stated that the attack appeared to stem from a domestic dispute between the parents and their son, according to reports.

Jake's younger brother, Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings. Nick was arrested approximately six hours after the bodies were discovered and is currently being held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026, where he is expected to enter a plea.​​

Following their parents' deaths, Jake and his sister Romy, 27, released a statement expressing their grief.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," the siblings said. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."​

The siblings announced last week that they are planning a funeral for their parents and will share details about a memorial service at a later date. Jake, a former television news reporter who worked at KPRC 2 in Houston and KCBS in Los Angeles before transitioning to acting, has reportedly taken on a protective role within the family during this difficult time.​​

Nick Reiner, who has a documented history of mental health and addiction struggles, faces special circumstances charges that could result in life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not yet decided which sentence to pursue.​