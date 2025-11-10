Actress Denise Richards and her estranged husband Aaron Phypers are now facing an eviction lawsuit as their ongoing legal and personal disputes continue to unfold.

On November 7, landlord John Karan filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming the former couple owes $84,000 in unpaid rent for a Calabasas mansion they leased in 2020.

According to court documents, the pair agreed to pay $12,000 a month for the six-bedroom, five-bathroom home.

Karan is seeking immediate possession of the property, as well as damages for each day until it is returned, US Magazine reported.

Richards, 54, reportedly moved out of the home in late 2023, while Phypers, 53, continued living there with his family.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum told the court that she has been covering the bills, even though she no longer lives in the house.

She has accused Phypers of causing "extensive damage" to the property, while Phypers has denied the claims, insisting his family actually improved the home's condition.

The eviction suit comes just days after Richards was granted a permanent restraining order against Phypers.

Aaron Phypers Charged With Felony Spousal Abuse

The court order follows months of disturbing allegations of physical and emotional abuse that Richards says took place during their seven-year marriage.

During the restraining order hearing, Richards accused Phypers of slamming her head into a wall at his Malibu wellness center in 2022 and threatening to break her jaw.

She also claimed he secretly recorded her and shared private photos without her consent.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Juhas extended the order for five years, instructing Phypers to stay away from Richards, surrender any firearms, and return her belongings.

Phypers was arrested on October 17 outside the courthouse following that hearing and later charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

According to DailyMail, prosecutors say the incidents occurred between January and May 2022. He was released on $200,000 bail the same day.

His attorney, Michael Finley, called the charges "based on false accusations," saying, "We believe the evidence will show Mr. Phypers' innocence and that he will be acquitted."

Phypers has repeatedly denied all allegations, saying, "I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise—or anyone."