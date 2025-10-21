Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of actress Denise Richards, has been released from jail after posting a $200,000 bond following his arrest on multiple felony charges.

The arrest occurred in court during a restraining order hearing tied to ongoing abuse allegations from Richards.

Phypers, 53, was charged with four felony counts — two for injuring a spouse and two for attempting to dissuade a witness by force or threat.

Court documents show three of the alleged offenses happened on January 17, 2022, while another occurred on May 3, 2022.

The charges were filed during a heated hearing as Richards, 54, fought to make a temporary restraining order against Phypers permanent, Yahoo reported.

She first obtained the order in July, accusing Phypers of physically abusing her during their marriage.

Richards testified that in one 2022 incident, Phypers allegedly gave her a black eye. In another, she claimed he slammed her into a concrete wall, causing her head to hit it.

Her testimony was backed by a relative of Phypers, who reportedly witnessed aggressive behavior at his wellness center.

Aaron Phypers Blames Denise Richards' Injuries on Alcohol

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Phypers appeared in good spirits after posting bail. He was photographed smiling outside the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, standing beside a bail bondswoman.

Phypers denies all accusations. His lawyer, Michael Finlay, said in a statement: "When a criminal case is filed, the evidence has not been fully laid out and considered. Just because a case is filed doesn't mean it's going to succeed."

He added they expect Phypers to be cleared of all charges.

According to PageSix, Phypers has also accused Richards of abusing alcohol and painkillers, claiming she bruises easily and injures herself during daily activities.

In court, he denied knowledge of how she received her black eye and suggested it may have occurred while she was drinking.

His legal team argues that the criminal complaint is likely based on the same claims made during their divorce proceedings, which they believe will be disproven.

A new hearing is scheduled for November 7, when the judge will decide whether the restraining order should become permanent.