Kim​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Kardashian is putting her busy career in the entertainment industry on hold to concentrate on passing the California Bar Exam after a recent failure.

After a long time of preparation and public guessing that she could be the one to make it, the 44-year-old businesswoman and reality TV star reportedly didn't meet the required score, as per ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Rob Shuter's Substack.

"I'm not a lawyer – I just play one on TV! Falling short isn't failure – it's fuel," Kardashian posted on Instagram, addressing her millions of followers and reflecting her determination to continue the pursuit.

Sources close to Kardashian told reporters that the news was difficult for her to process. "She thought this was her victory lap," one insider told #ShuterScoop. "She'd cleared her schedule. She was ready to celebrate."

The reality star took the full bar exam in July, just before promoting her Ryan Murphy legal drama "All's Fair," which Kardashian has described as her "real-life inspiration."

Despite the disappointment, friends emphasize that her resolve remains strong. "This is personal," one friend explained to Shuter. "She wants that license more than any TV deal or brand partnership."

Kardashian has been preparing for the California bar exam for 6 years, overcoming previous challenges, including 3 attempts at the "baby bar," before passing in 2021.

She initially aimed to complete the exam in 2023 without attending college or law school, a path made more complicated by her unconventional educational route.

Less​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ than a week after the news of her failure to reach the 1,390-point threshold, Kardashian attended the Brazilian premiere of "All's Fair" in Rio de Janeiro. The 45-year-old SKIMS CEO couldn't have been more perfect on the red carpet at the Copacabana Palace, according to the Daily Mail.

"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up. Just more studying and even more determination," Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story, per NBC.

Kim Kardashian reveals she has failed the California bar exam via Instagram stories:



“Well..I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. (...) Falling short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more.” pic.twitter.com/SAnmiJUy9a — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2025

Following in Her Father's Footsteps

It has been known that the Kardashians have repeatedly mentioned her late father, Robert Kardashian, as a major source of her admiration for pursuing a legal career.

The one and only Hollywood star, Kardashian, had a vision of becoming like him one day; in fact, Robert Kardashian was the attorney who made history when he was part of the "dream team" of lawyers representing O.J. Simpson in the 1995 murder trial.

Her work on "All's Fair" mirrors her personal ambitions, with Kardashian both executive producing and starring as divorce attorney Allura Grant, leading an all-female law firm in the 10-episode Hulu/Disney+ series.

The show has been described as critically acclaimed, reportedly amassing 3.2 million views globally within its first three days of streaming.