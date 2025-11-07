Kanye West's reported bid to rival his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's billion-dollar shapewear empire appears to be unraveling, as plans for Bianca Censori's much-hyped brand launch face mounting problems behind the scenes.

The rapper's wife, who recently returned to Instagram after a long hiatus, surprised followers this week by posting a series of revealing selfies to promote what she called her upcoming "Bianca" brand.

The line, long rumored to compete directly with Kardashian's SKIMS, was originally expected to debut in October but has now been delayed to December 11.

Sources close to the project described the rollout as "a mess," pointing to Kanye's heavy influence and the involvement of controversial figures as key reasons for the setbacks.

According to The Sun, the Australian-born Censori, 30, who worked as an architect for West's Yeezy brand before marrying him in 2022, had first teased the launch in September with a "coming soon" notice on her website.

But the promised October date passed without explanation.

Insiders now say that former Yeezy staffer Milo Yiannopoulos, known for his far-right activism, has played a major role in developing the brand's website and rollout, though his team denies he is "the man behind anything."

"Milo is much of the brains behind Bianca's brand and website," one source told the outlet, claiming the involvement has created image issues for a project already seen as volatile.

They added, "There's demand for Bianca's shapewear ... but she's attached to Kanye's world, and with that comes chaos. Nobody wants to touch him."

Trademark filings have reportedly added more complications, as there appear to be active "Bianca" registrations for various unrelated products but none linked to her branding.

Kanye's 'Revenge Play'

Industry insiders have framed the project as part of Kanye's ongoing attempt to reclaim relevance after a series of public controversies and business fallouts.

One source told Radar Online the launch is "his revenge play," explaining that West views it as a way to "outdo Kim on every front."

Observers have noted the striking similarities between Censori's photos and SKIMS' minimalist campaigns.

"From the visuals to the vibe, Bianca's photos are pure SKIMS," said one industry figure quoted by Radar. "That's entirely intentional."

Censori, who has increasingly mirrored Kardashian's neutral-toned aesthetic from her Kanye years, has been seen in outfits that blur the line between fashion statement and provocation — a pattern that some say reflects the rapper's ongoing influence.

While speculation swirls around Kanye's motivations, sources close to Censori have suggested the model may not share his ambitions.

"Bianca has no interest in going into the clothing business," one insider told The Sun, claiming she views herself more as an artist than a designer.

Identity Crisis for 'Bianca'

Censori's long-awaited brand was supposed to mark her independence and identity apart from her husband. But with production delays, trademark confusion, and Kanye's controversial shadow over the project, it may have only deepened questions about who is really behind it.

"Bianca is mystified as to why people are trying to set up some kind of fake rivalry," one friend told the outlet. "If she's thinking about a brand war, it's with artists like Marina Abramović or Jeff Koons — not her husband's ex-wife."