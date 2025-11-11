Meghan Markle is setting her sights on one of the world's richest men, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as a potential ally in her return to Hollywood and her expanding lifestyle brand, "As Ever."

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was seen hobnobbing with Bezos at Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday bash held at the billionaire's $165 million Beverly Hills mansion last weekend. The event reportedly solidified her nascent bond with the tech mogul, who has grown increasingly influential in Hollywood.

Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams commented on the Duchess's ambitions. "Meghan greatly valued an invitation to Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos's Hollywood mansion on Saturday," he told RadarOnline. "She has a clear interest in getting support from a tycoon like Bezos and she is aiming high as he is rated the third richest man in the world."

The meeting came not long after news surfaced Markle was set to make an acting return via the Amazon MGM production Close Personal Friends, her first film role in eight years. "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a source told The Sun. "She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right.."

Fitzwilliams commented that Markle's return shows her inner motivation. "Meghan will be appearing as herself in the Amazon MGM production Close Personal Friends, an announcement that came as a surprise as many thought she quit acting eight years ago," he said. "However, it may get Meghan and Harry invitations to next year's Oscar ceremony, which would lift their profile."

He said that Bezos might prove "indispensable" to Meghan's forthcoming projects, not least because her Netflix deal has been downgraded: "This is where Jeff Bezos could be indispensable, as he could open doors for her and also potentially help As Ever, which is currently supported by Netflix," Fitzwilliams said.

Another royal commentator, Emily Andrews, claims Meghan's ambitions soar even higher: "I've been told by those close to Meghan that she wants to become a billionaire," Andrews says on the British documentary "The Meghan Effect: How She Shook Up the Royal Family."

But with Bezos's access and pull, it is believed Meghan Markle's billionaire dreams-and her Hollywood renaissance-are closer than ever.