The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ lavish party of Kris Jenner at her 70th birthday over the weekend, graced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has again raised the question of how far the couple has distanced itself from the traditional royal conventions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their formal wear, enjoyed the company of a list of Hollywood celebs like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Adele, and the Kardashian clan at the $165 million estate of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Beverly Hills on Saturday ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌night.

Their grinning photos, widely shared by Jenner on social media, drew sharp reactions from royal circles.

"It's so tacky," one palace source reportedly told Page Six, reflecting on the couple's appearance at the event.

Another source emphasized that Harry's behavior at the party "shows that he is so far removed from the rest of the [royal] family."

According to the report, some royal officials remain hopeful that he and Markle could eventually return to the fold, but note that Prince William has a clearly defined vision for the monarchy.

"William has made it clear that he has a plan for being king, and he has true class. I think he will look at the younger royals to help, including Prince Edward's children," the source added.

Hollywood Life vs. Royal Tradition

The couple's attendance also highlighted their deep ties to Hollywood. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Markle is set to appear briefly in the romantic comedy "Close Personal Friends," a movie under the Amazon MGM Studios banner and produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Her cameo is reportedly the result of a friendly relationship with the directors and is not indicative of her going back to acting full-time.

Harry and Markle were also recently seen honoring their friend Serena Williams at a Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles, further cementing their place in Hollywood's social circle. The juxtaposition of their glitzy lifestyle with William's public service-focused life has fueled criticism from some royal circles.

"These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy," a source said.

The party guest list included tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg, with whom the Sussexes have a contentious relationship. Earlier this year, they publicly criticized the Meta CEO for changes to Facebook's moderation policies, citing concerns about mental health and misinformation.

Prince Harry as Meghan's 'Personal Bodyguard'

Beyond the glitz, a body language expert observed Harry's behavior at Jenner's event, noting his protective stance toward Markle. Judi James told the Daily Mail that Harry's posture and attention suggested he was acting as a "personal bodyguard" for his wife.

"With a rather serious and focused-looking Harry towing Markle's along like her personal bodyguard," James said, "in star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in Spare mode here."

James also noted that Markle's behavior reflected her comfort with celebrity culture while maintaining control over how she was photographed. She reportedly avoided direct eye contact with cameras but smiled broadly, conveying delight without performing for the paparazzi.

"A cut-off ritual like the lowered and hidden eyes suggests a coy lack of need to perform for the cameras," James explained. "But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape."

The Royal Divide

While some palace officials reportedly hope the couple might eventually assist William when he ascends the throne, many see their Hollywood-focused lifestyle as evidence that they have grown increasingly detached from royal traditions.

Last month, William, speaking on Apple TV+ with "Schitt's Creek" star Eugene Levy, emphasized his vision for a modern monarchy:

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda," he said, according to NBC.