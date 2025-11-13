"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek is giving fans a piece of TV history — and doing it for a deeply personal cause.

The 48-year-old actor is auctioning off some of his most memorable memorabilia from "Dawson's Creek" and his 1999 film "Varsity Blues" to help support his ongoing fight against stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek teamed up with Propstore for the upcoming Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7.

All proceeds from the sale will go directly toward covering his medical and personal expenses as he continues treatment.

Among the items up for grabs are several recognizable props from "Dawson's Creek," including the necklace his character, Dawson Leery, gave Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) for prom.

The keepsake is expected to sell for between $26,400 and $52,800. Among the featured items is Dawson's outfit from the show's first episode, which is projected to sell for as much as $4,000 during the auction, NY Post reported.

Other wardrobe pieces and set memorabilia from the teen drama will also be available.

From "Varsity Blues," Van Der Beek is parting with his football cleats and West Canaan Coyotes hat — both items fans of the sports classic will instantly recognize.

James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Cancer Fight

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them," Van Der Beek told People.

"With all the unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now. While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

Van Der Beek revealed his cancer diagnosis in November 2024. At the time, he said he had been "privately dealing with this diagnosis" but was optimistic about his recovery, crediting his family for their unwavering support.

According to US Magazine, he and his wife, Kimberly, share six children — Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

Earlier this year, the actor spoke about explaining his health journey to his kids. "They can see it and feel it," he said.

"There's been a lot of beauty that's come out of it. But I would love to save everybody this journey, which is why I'm saying — get screened."

Fans can register now to participate in the auction. Live bidding will take place in London on December 6, with online options available worldwide through December 7.