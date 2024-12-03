James Van Der Beek got choked up while discussing an update on his recent diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

The actor spoke candidly about the support of his family while he undergoes treatment for stage 3 cancer during a sit down with Robin Roberts on the Tuesday, December 3 episode of 'Good Morning America.'

Van Der Beek, 47, began to tear up as he expressed how his wife, Kimberly Broo, has supported him throughout the difficult process. The 'Varsity Blues' actor confirmed the diagnosis with 'PEOPLE' early November.

When Roberts asked how he was feeling, the actor didn't hold anything back. "Physically, I'm great. Emotionally, it's a lot," the star admitted. "It's really a ride."

Roberts, 64, dug in further, asking what went through his mind in that moment to which he replied, "Honestly, I was in shock...I had a whole agenda for what I thought my year would be and what I thought my priorities would be...and the reality that all of that was going to change and take a different trajectory — it felt like a nightmare, honestly at first."

He continued: "I'm going to make changes that I never would have made otherwise, that I'm gonna look back on thirty years and say, 'Thank God this happened.' So what can I do right now in order to make that the case," he recalled. "And that's how it was about 90% of the time. I would say that about 10% of the time I was a sobbing, terrified mess."

The actor talked about facing fear head on and asking himself despite the grim news, "How can this be great for me?"

When the former 'Dawson's Creek' star initially revealed his diagnosis, he appeared to remain encouraged and level-headed telling the media outlet that, "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good." Van Der Beek took to social media to announce his diagnosis on November 3, flat out telling fans in the caption: "It is cancer..."

"Apologies to all the people in my life who I'd planned on telling myself," he wrote. "Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline... But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."

He concluded: "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come..."

Fans in the comment section — some of which were cancer survivors — showed unwavering support. "I'm a cancer survivor. I know the struggle of the fight. Just know that it's okay to feel strong and to sometimes feel weak. Praying for strength for you and your family," one fan wrote.

"Praying over you now! For strength, peace and a full healing in the name of Jesus," a second wrote. "my wonderful friend, I'm sending you and your beautiful family all the love and prayers for your healing and complete recovery," a third added.

The Connecticut native became most choked up when talking about his wife, Kimberly, who he said has shown a great deal of dedication throughout the process.

"She's been amazing," he said. "She's really taught me what unconditional love is."