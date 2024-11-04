James Van Der Beek has opened up about his silent battle with colorectal cancer.

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old actor exclusively spoke about the diagnosis that significantly changed the course of his life recently.

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," Van Der Beek told People on Sunday.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum is not letting the diagnosis weigh him down, telling the magazine that "there's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

He's been navigating his medical needs while working in the industry, with his latest project being an appearance on "Walker." His Tubi original movie "Sidelined: The QB and Me" is also coming out on Nov. 29.

He will also appear in the TV special "The Real Full Monty" in December, where he and other male celebrities will strip down for a good cause. The two-hour special is raising awareness for colorectal, prostate, and testicular cancer testing and research.

Away from his working engagements, James has been spending more time with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six children, namely Jeremiah, Olivia, Gwendolyn, Annabel, Joshua, and Emilia.

The actor has been documenting their family's travels on Instagram, sharing photos and detailing their experiences in the caption.

But in his latest post, shared Sunday, he grabbed the opportunity to address his condition finally. Alongside a montage of photos from their trips, Van Der Beek penned a lengthy message for his fans.

"'It is cancer...' Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I'm one of them. There's no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I'd planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon... to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," he wrote.

The "What Would Diplo Do?" star added, "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready."