The new trailer for the film "Wuthering Heights" reveals a gothic romance between Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, who play the iconic characters Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, who also wrote the screenplay, the movie offers a bold and original take on the classic love story by Emily Brontë. The trailer, released in November 2025, showcases the intense and passionate relationship at the heart of the tale, portraying a love that is both romantic and deeply intoxicating.

Robbie, an Academy Award and BAFTA nominee, stars as Catherine, while Elordi, who is also BAFTA-nominated, plays the brooding Heathcliff. Their chemistry is clear in the trailer as their characters grapple with a forbidden passion that leads to chaos, lust, love, and madness. The cinematic vision captures the dark and emotional landscape of the Yorkshire moors, the setting of the original novel.

The supporting cast includes notable names such as Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell. The film is produced by Fennell, Robbie, and Oscar nominee Josey McNamara, with Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond serving as executive producers.

Set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, the film promises a fresh and dramatic interpretation that stays true to the essence of the timeless story. The trailer highlights key moments of tension and longing, underscoring the tragic and passionate nature of Heathcliff and Catherine's relationship. As they navigate love, betrayal, and madness, the narrative unfolds with intense drama, exemplified by lines featured in the trailer such as "Why did you leave me?" and "You must accept it," hinting at the conflict and emotional turmoil the characters face.

The film's release is timed for Valentine's Day, positioning it as a major romantic drama for the season. Fans of the novel and new audiences alike can anticipate a visually rich and emotionally charged experience led by two prominent stars whose performances anchor this adaptation in a contemporary context while respecting its gothic roots.

"Wuthering Heights" continues to attract attention for its star-studded cast and creative team, marking an eagerly awaited retelling of one of literature's most enduring romances.