The first trailer for Emerald Fennell's new adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" has ignited intense reactions online, with some viewers labeling the film "erotic softcore porn."

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi lead the cast in a new "Wuthering Heights" set to release on Valentine's Day. The trailer presents Catherine Earnshaw, played by Robbie, in a passionate and tense connection with Heathcliff, offering a version of the story that shifts away from traditional adaptations.

Fans on X expressed shock and fascination.

A number of social media users have raised concerns about Elordi playing Heathcliff, noting the character is traditionally thought to have Romany or Gypsy roots.

Sure, take a dark, complicated and conflicted tale of love on the isolated moors, and turn it into a simplistic mush of lust for six-pack abs.



The trailer's sexual content and departures from the authoris' original gothic tale have also sparked discussion.

Comments ranged from "Is Wuthering Heights about BDSM and fingering a fish? First in my generation to see a scene like that" to "Knowing Emerald Fennell's movies, this adaptation will be chaotic, twisted and very provocative with many juicy scenes."

Provocative Test Screenings

Reports from test screenings last month revealed a film that challenges conventional storytelling.

One early viewer described the opening scene as a public hanging in which the condemned man "ejaculate[s] mid-execution."

Other sequences reportedly include intimate and "purposefully discomforting" masturbation scenes, along with a BDSM-inspired sex scene using horse reins.

The camera is said to linger on "suggestive" imagery, such as egg yolks running through fingers and dough being kneaded with quiet aggression.

Despite the controversial content, Robbie and Elordi deliver what critics described as "committed performances" with "great chemistry."

The teaser also introduces Owen Cooper as a young Heathcliff, marking his first major role following his Emmy-nominated work in Netflix's "Adolescence."

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane defended the choices of the lead actors earlier this year, noting complaints that Robbie was too old for Catherine Earnshaw. She said at the Sands Film Festival in Scotland, "There's definitely going to be some English Lit fans that are not going to be happy. Wait until you see the set design, because that is even more shocking. And there may or may not be a dog collar in it." Cochrane added, "No need to be accurate. It's just a book."

Fennell directed "Promising Young Woman" and the black comedy "Saltburn". She has gained attention for her bold and provocative approach to filmmaking. Fennell also acts, including playing Queen Camilla in "The Crown."

Charli XCX will provide original songs for the film.

She announced on X, "new original songs by me for Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. in theatres February 14th. happy early valentines <3."