Margot Robbie's latest role as Catherine Earnshaw in an upcoming adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" is already drawing backlash, with fans questioning the casting choice and costume accuracy.

The 34-year-old "Barbie" star was seen in a billowing white wedding dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, corset bodice, and sweeping lace veil. However, the initial looks at the film led to a backlash, primarily aimed at the age difference between the character and Robbie.

lord knows i like margot robbie a lot so this isn’t about her personally but something about casting someone in their 30s as a character who dies at 18 (EIGHTEEN) years old is really odd. the prematurity of cathy’s death is a whole turning point in the story https://t.co/oWI4UwWWFw — sarah ♏︎ (@audreywhornee) March 23, 2025

if she’s playing Catherine Earnshaw as a blonde I’m going to lose my shit, this is literally polar opposite of her description in the book. It she’s playing Cathy it still pisses me off though and is still completely inaccurate — angel (@allidoiscryabtu) March 24, 2025

As most readers know, the character of Catherine Earnshaw dies at 18 years old in Emily Brontë's novel, a detail those fans say is vital to the tragedy of the story.

They need to recast so badly omg — kathleen (@corduroystan666) March 23, 2025

In addition to her age, the costume designs on set for Robbie have raised issues over period accuracy. Her white wedding gown provoked annoyance from critics, who noted some problems with historical accuracy.

Everything about this is wrong. — Mortal Trash (@trashymortal) March 24, 2025

Can we also talk about how WRONG that bouquet is for the time period? — Hilaria Alexander (@hilarialexander) March 24, 2025

Another fan noted, based on the film's late 18th-century storyline, that they didn't wear white wedding dresses until the 19th century when Queen Victoria popularized it. The other critique aimed at the craftsmanship of the costume.

begging people in historical movies and shows to realize white wedding dresses where made the norm in the VICTORIAN ERA. wuthering heights is set in the Georgian Era no one was wearing white dresses for a wedding😭😭 https://t.co/1tJKLFmeTS — Patry🦋🇨🇺 (@neybitxh) March 23, 2025

Fans have been concerned that these decisions might ultimately impact the fidelity and authenticity of the movie to the book.

this is so comical. i love that emerald fennell expects us to believe jacob elordi has experienced racial discrimination and margot robbie is a teenage girl. completely discredits all her previous work. https://t.co/Ib8S7V9WHc — 𝖈 𝖍 𝖗 𝖚 𝖓 𝖉 𝖑 𝖊 (@kkittenmittons) March 23, 2025

Anna Nicole

Controversial it might be, but Robbie still very much remains one of the hottest actresses in town. She is also in negotiations to portray Anna Nicole Smith in an upcoming biographical film backed by fashion designer Pol' Atteu and TV producer Patrik Simpson, who called her their first choice for the role.

"We are eyeing Margot, and I think she is our Anna Nicole," Simpson said. "After we saw the Barbie movie, Margot was at the screening, and I said, 'That's our Anna.' The way she embodied Barbie... Pol used to always tease that Anna was the living Barbie. So who better to play her than Margot?"