Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' Role Under Fire: 'They Need to Recast So Badly'
Margot Robbie's latest role as Catherine Earnshaw in an upcoming adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" is already drawing backlash, with fans questioning the casting choice and costume accuracy.
The 34-year-old "Barbie" star was seen in a billowing white wedding dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, corset bodice, and sweeping lace veil. However, the initial looks at the film led to a backlash, primarily aimed at the age difference between the character and Robbie.
As most readers know, the character of Catherine Earnshaw dies at 18 years old in Emily Brontë's novel, a detail those fans say is vital to the tragedy of the story.
In addition to her age, the costume designs on set for Robbie have raised issues over period accuracy. Her white wedding gown provoked annoyance from critics, who noted some problems with historical accuracy.
Read more: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi 'Wuthering Heights' Adaptation Casting Criticized Online: 'So Wrong For Both Parts'
Another fan noted, based on the film's late 18th-century storyline, that they didn't wear white wedding dresses until the 19th century when Queen Victoria popularized it. The other critique aimed at the craftsmanship of the costume.
Fans have been concerned that these decisions might ultimately impact the fidelity and authenticity of the movie to the book.
Anna Nicole
Controversial it might be, but Robbie still very much remains one of the hottest actresses in town. She is also in negotiations to portray Anna Nicole Smith in an upcoming biographical film backed by fashion designer Pol' Atteu and TV producer Patrik Simpson, who called her their first choice for the role.
"We are eyeing Margot, and I think she is our Anna Nicole," Simpson said. "After we saw the Barbie movie, Margot was at the screening, and I said, 'That's our Anna.' The way she embodied Barbie... Pol used to always tease that Anna was the living Barbie. So who better to play her than Margot?"