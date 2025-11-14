Kayla Nicole, known for her work as a media personality and model and for her previous relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, has issued a public apology after several old social media posts containing offensive language resurfaced online this November.

The controversy led Nicole to not only publicly address the situation but also to delete her X (formerly Twitter) account entirely.​

Nicole's past posts, which were shared between 2010 and 2014, included derogatory remarks directed at several communities, namely Mexican, Indian, and Asian individuals, as well as homophobic slurs and offensive comments about high-profile figures such as Vanessa Bryant. The posts drew widespread attention after being recirculated by fans and social media watchdogs, resulting in strong criticism and calls for accountability.​

Responding to the backlash, Nicole posted a statement to her Instagram, saying she was "ashamed" and considered her words "ignorant, hurtful, and completely wrong." She explained, "The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views... Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form." Nicole went on to say she deleted her X account because she refused to perpetuate the "cycle of hate."​

The influencer also wrote, "I take full responsibility for what I posted, and I'm truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt. My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love, and respect for others. I can't change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I've become and what I stand for today." Nicole urged people to see her commitment to being better, emphasizing that her experiences have taught her about the harmful effects of both online and personal hatred.​

Prior to the controversy, Nicole was also caught in rumors related to her ex, Travis Kelce, and his new relationship with Taylor Swift, though she denied any connection between her public Halloween costume and those reports. The widespread response to her apology highlights growing attention to the impact of social media behavior and the pressure for accountability in the entertainment world.