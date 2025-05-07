Kayla Nicole is speaking out loud and clear to critics who keep bringing up her past relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

In a bold interview on the "Second Wind Podcast" released Tuesday, the 33-year-old sports journalist addressed the repeated comments telling her to "get over" her breakup with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Nicole didn't mention Kelce by name, but the message was unmistakable.

"People will always say, 'Get over it,' which is so interesting. And to them I'd say, 'You too,'" Nicole stated, pushing back at those still tying her identity to her ex, PageSix said.

Nicole and Kelce were in an on-and-off relationship from 2017 until 2022. Since their split, Nicole has been open about the emotional impact of the breakup and the personal growth that followed.

She told podcast listeners that sharing her story with "authenticity" has become her strength. "Life handed me lemons and I made a lemon martini out of it, and that upsets people," she said, emphasizing that her breakup doesn't define who she is.

Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole wants people to stop calling her his ex👀😡



" They’re going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex. They’re going to have to just let it go. "#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8BRuTH5Nlv — FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) May 7, 2025

Kayla Nicole Calls Out Public Scrutiny Over Her Past with Travis Kelce

Nicole clarified that while her relationship may have been a public chapter, it's just one part of her larger story.

"It's a chapter in my story... it was a catalyst to a lot of great change and motivation," she explained. "I started going to therapy because of what I went through, and that drastically changed the way I navigated the world."

Despite her efforts to move forward, some social media users reacted critically to her continued mentions of the past.

According to TheSportingNews, one viewer commented, "I really am rooting for Kayla... but she does need to let go of the desire to tell her story in relation to that ex."

One commenter remarked that she would always be remembered mainly as Kelce's ex, suggesting her fame only surged after his relationship with Taylor Swift began.

Nicole, however, remains firm in reclaiming her narrative. She pointed to her appearance on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," which aired earlier this year, as an important move forward in her career.

She emphasized that her performance on the show was entirely her own achievement and made it clear that her past relationships had no influence on what she accomplished there.

Referring to the show's portrayal of her past, Nicole noted, "They tried to scurry that into the narrative... but this was filmed a year ago."