Sony Pictures has acquired the screen rights to develop a feature film based on Labubu, the wildly popular collectible toy phenomenon that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The studio reportedly closed a deal this week to bring the beloved characters to the big screen, with the project currently in early stages of development.​

The film's format remains undetermined at this point, as Sony has not yet confirmed whether it will be a live-action or animated production. The studio has also not announced any directors, writers, or actors attached to the project. No release date has been set for the film.​

Labubu originated as characters created by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung, who drew inspiration from Nordic mythology and folklore. Lung first introduced the creatures through his story series titled "The Monsters" in 2015. The characters were eventually licensed and produced as collectible plush toys by the Chinese company Pop Mart beginning in 2019. The toys are characterized by their distinctive rabbit-like ears, large eyes, and sharp teeth, features that give them a playful yet mischievous appearance.​

Pop Mart popularized Labubu through the "blind box" model, where customers purchase sealed packaging without knowing which specific design they will receive until they open it. This mystery element created a thriving secondary market, with rare versions commanding exceptionally high prices. Earlier this year, certain Labubu figures resold for more than $1,000, and a child-sized version reportedly sold for over $150,000.​

The collectibles gained significant momentum after celebrity endorsements increased their visibility. K-pop stars, particularly BLACKPINK member Lisa, showcased Labubu figures as fashion accessories in 2024, sparking broader global interest. Other celebrities, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and actress Emma Roberts, have also been spotted with the toys.​

Sony's decision to develop a Labubu film aligns with the broader entertainment industry trend of adapting toy brands for movies. Recent successful examples include "Barbie," which grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, alongside other toy-based films like "Transformers," "G.I. Joe," and "Trolls."​

The studio expressed its intention to potentially launch a franchise based on the property if the film succeeds. Sony's animation division has recently produced notable titles, including "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and the Netflix hit "K-pop Demon Hunters," demonstrating the studio's capabilities in both live-action and animated projects.​

Specific story details remain absent as the project is still in its nascent stages, with Hollywood awaiting further announcements about the film's creative direction and cast.