Actress Meryl Streep is returning to her role as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," reuniting with Anne Hathaway, who plays Andy Sachs, nearly 20 years after the original film captivated audiences. The highly anticipated sequel is set to premiere on May 1, 2026.​

The official teaser trailer was released by 20th Century Studios on November 11, 2025, showcasing the iconic pairing that made the first film a cultural phenomenon. The brief but memorable clip shows Streep striding through the Runway magazine offices in her signature red heels before boarding an elevator. As the doors begin to close, Hathaway's character stops them and steps inside.

Streep delivers the perfect reunion line: "Took you long enough," to which Hathaway responds with a knowing smirk behind dark sunglasses. The teaser features Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue" as its soundtrack, a detail that pays homage to the original film and reinforces the connection between the fictional Runway magazine and the real-world Vogue publication.​

The sequel will bring back most of the original cast, with Emily Blunt returning as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci reprising his role as Nigel Kipling. Supporting cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will also return to their original roles. Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who helmed and penned the original film, respectively, are back on board for the sequel.​

The new film introduces a substantial list of fresh faces to the franchise. Kenneth Branagh joins as Miranda's husband, while actors including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, and Pauline Chalamet have been added to the cast. Other new additions comprise Patrick Brammall, Rachel Bloom, and musician Lady Gaga. The project wrapped filming in October 2025 after principal photography commenced on June 30.​

The sequel will reportedly shift focus to Miranda Priestly navigating her career amid the challenges facing traditional print journalism. The storyline explores Miranda facing off against Charlton, who has since become a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate with advertising dollars that Runway desperately needs.

The film is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2013 novel "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns," which serves as the follow-up to her original bestselling book that inspired the first film.