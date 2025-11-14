Peacock has canceled the mystery series "Poker Face" after two seasons, ending its run on the streaming platform.

Series creator Rian Johnson is now seeking another network or outlet to continue the show with a new lead actor, Peter Dinklage. This marks a significant change as Natasha Lyonne, who played the original lead character Charlie Cale, will not return if the show finds a new home.

"Poker Face," known for its episodic, Columbo-style storytelling with guest stars, has gained a loyal fanbase over its two seasons, but Peacock decided against renewing it for a third. Following the cancellation, Johnson is pitching a fresh version of the show where the role of Charlie Cale will swap every two seasons to keep the series fresh and new. Dinklage has already signed on to take over the lead role if the series is picked up elsewhere.

The new iteration of "Poker Face" will have Dinklage as the lead, replacing Lyonne. This strategy reflects Johnson's creative plan to alternate lead characters every two seasons, possibly giving the series a unique identity moving forward beyond its original run.

The cancellation and the subsequent efforts to relocate "Poker Face" reflect ongoing changes in streaming platforms' content strategies and the competitive environment for original series. Both Johnson and Lyonne are actively involved in the process, with Johnson steering the push for revival at another platform or network.

No official statements have yet confirmed which streaming service or network might pick up the rebooted "Poker Face" starring Peter Dinklage. Fans of the show will be eagerly waiting to see if the series can continue its unique brand of mystery and storytelling under this new arrangement.

Peacock's decision to cancel "Poker Face" has not diminished the creative ambitions behind the series, as its creator is committed to keeping the show alive and evolving. The change in lead actor signals a new chapter for the series if it can secure a distribution deal elsewhere, possibly reaching new audiences in the process. This move underscores the fluid nature of television series in the streaming era, where shows can find second lives beyond their original homes.