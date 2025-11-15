Miles Teller recently reflected on his experience making the critically panned 2015 "Fantastic Four" reboot, pointing to a single person as responsible for the film's massive failure.

The actor recently revealed that he knew early on the project was in serious trouble and expressed frustration about how hard everyone worked, given the ultimate outcome.​

The film earned a mere 9% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $167.8 million worldwide against a $120 million budget, effectively ending the franchise's prospects. Teller spoke candidly about the moment he realized the scope of the disaster. "When I first saw the movie, I remember talking to one of the studio heads, and I was like, 'I think we're in trouble,'" he recalled. Despite this dire prediction, the actor acknowledged the collective effort that went into production. "I think it's unfortunate for that, because so many people worked so hard on that movie," he stated.​

While Teller stopped short of naming names, he made clear his frustration with one key figure. "And honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of f—ed it all up," he said. However, reports and industry insiders have long pointed toward director Josh Trank as the source of the project's problems. On set, Trank reportedly exhibited erratic behavior, was often isolated from the rest of the studio, and clashed with cast members. Most notably, tensions between Trank and Teller allegedly escalated to a confrontation where the two stood chest to chest, nearly coming to blows.​

Teller explained why he took on the role despite the superhero genre's uncertain territory at the time. "Especially as a young actor, at that time, it's like, 'Alright, if you wanna be taken seriously as a leading man, you gotta get on this superhero train,'" he said. He emphasized that the casting itself deserved credit. "And the casting, I thought, was spectacular. I love all those actors," referring to his co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell.​

The troubled production saw numerous reshoots and creative clashes between Trank, who wanted a darker, body-horror approach inspired by filmmaker David Cronenberg, and studio executives seeking a more traditional superhero film. Following the movie's disastrous release, Trank was reportedly barred from promoting it, and his planned "Star Wars" spinoff was canceled.​

Teller has since distanced himself from the superhero genre, focusing instead on diverse projects like "Top Gun: Maverick" and other non-franchise films.