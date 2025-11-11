Disney and Pixar have released the first official trailer for "Toy Story 5," giving fans a glimpse of a fresh, modern direction for the iconic franchise. Audiences will get to experience the new animated sequel in theaters beginning June 19, 2026.​

The new trailer showcases the return of beloved characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Forky, with Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Tony Hale reprising their roles. Joining the cast this time are Greta Lee as Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet, and Conan O'Brien, who voices a unique toilet-training tech toy called Smarty Pants.​

Lilypad, the trailer's central newcomer, is introduced as a voice-activated electronic game tablet, instantly shaking up the playroom. Her arrival signals a major change, challenging Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and their friends as they face the reality that modern children may prefer high-tech toys and devices over traditional ones.

The synopsis hints that Lilypad "makes the gang's jobs exponentially harder," reflecting on how the toys adapt to today's technology-driven childhood experience.​​

This sequel marks nearly three decades since the original "Toy Story" captivated audiences in 1995. In that time, the franchise has grown into one of Disney and Pixar's biggest successes, with "Toy Story 4" earning over $1 billion at the global box office and winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Pixar's latest approach aims to address the generational shift in playtime, bringing the topic of technology and its impact on imagination right into the heart of the story.​

"Toy Story 5" is directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, and produced by Lindsey Collins. The addition of new characters, alongside familiar faces, points to Pixar's commitment to updating the franchise for today's audience while honoring its history. Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, first announced "Toy Story 5" in early 2023 following the mixed reception of the spinoff "Lightyear," which did not perform as strongly at the box office.​

While full plot details remain under wraps, the trailer makes it clear that the toys will face big challenges as technology changes the nature of play. With new characters and timely themes, "Toy Story 5" promises to provide emotional depth and humor while reflecting how toys and children connect in today's world.