A feature film centered on Miss Piggy is in early development at Disney, marking the iconic Muppet character's first solo film opportunity.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are producing the project, while Cole Escola, known for the Broadway hit "Oh, Mary!," will write the screenplay.

Lawrence announced the project during an appearance on the "Las Culturistas" podcast hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on November 5. "I don't know if I can announce this, but I'm just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it," Lawrence said. When asked if she and Stone would appear in the film, Lawrence responded, "I think so, we have to."

The film marks the first feature-length project to center on Miss Piggy since her debut on "The Muppet Show" in the mid-1970s. Over the decades, the character has appeared alongside other Muppets in ensemble films, but this will be her first solo starring movie. Miss Piggy was created by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz and has become one of the most recognizable characters in the Muppet franchise.

Lawrence and Stone are both Oscar-winning actresses, and this project will mark their first film collaboration. Neither has provided specific plot details about the feature, though Lawrence mentioned that the project will have a different tone from typical Muppet productions. According to reports, she described the film as "dark" and "messed up," suggesting a more mature approach to the character.

Cole Escola has gained significant recognition in recent years for creating and starring in "Oh, Mary!," a Broadway comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln. Escola received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play and won the award for Best Leading Actor in a Play. This experience with comedic storytelling and character development makes Escola a fitting choice to develop Miss Piggy's narrative.

The news arrives as the Muppets franchise continues to expand. The Muppets recently celebrated their 70th anniversary, and Disney announced plans to bring back "The Muppet Show" for a special television event featuring guest star Sabrina Carpenter, set to premiere in 2026 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original series.

While Disney has not yet made an official announcement about the Miss Piggy film's development status, neither the studio nor The Jim Henson Company has denied the project. Additional details about the film's plot, timeline, or other potential cast members remain unclear at this time.