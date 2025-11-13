Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly requested that photos of them at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party be taken down from Instagram, as the couple navigates efforts to maintain peace with the royal family.

A source told Page Six that a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contacted Jenner and Kim Kardashian to remove the images showing the couple at the star-studded Beverly Hills celebration.

"They don't want to piss off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile," the source said.

New pic of Harry and Meghan with Kris Jenner at her birthday party 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GMZExhrbFV — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) November 10, 2025

Balancing Hollywood Glitz and Royal Sensitivities

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ removal of the photos goes along with Britain's Remembrance Day that is dedicated to the soldiers who died in the wars. Among the birthday pictures, Harry was seen wearing a red poppy that is the symbol to commemorate the event, and sources close to the couple informed that the Sussexes decided not to stir the palace with their high-profile Hollywood appearance.

Back in October, sources told Page Six that Markle has quietly been supporting Harry's efforts to repair relationships with his family, particularly King Charles III. "They need the [royal] family," a source said, adding, "Meghan is aware of that."

Despite the couple likely knowing they would be photographed outside the mansion, they reportedly have not anticipated that images from inside the party would appear online.

Meghan and Kim Kardashian at Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday party ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TP9bOoE9Ab — Dani 🪉 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) November 10, 2025

The party invitation, shared on Cassandra Grey's Substack, stated that "phones will not be permitted during the event. Upon arrival there will be a phone check-in" to ensure guests could enjoy the evening privately.

The celebration, held at Jeff Bezos' $165 million Beverly Hills estate, had a James Bond theme and drew around 300 guests.

A source familiar with palace sentiment told Page Six that some insiders viewed the Sussexes' appearance as "so tacky," noting that while Harry and Markle may be stars in America, the ostentation clashed with Prince William's approach to his public life and the monarchy.

Harry's Reaction at the Celebration

While Markle appeared confident and elegant in a skintight black top and wrap skirt paired with black heels and statement earrings, royal commentators noted Harry's demeanor seemed less enthusiastic.

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, told the Daily Mail that Harry looked "fed up being paraded, one day at sports match and on another day at a celeb party."

He added, "Clearly, he is now worried what revenge his brother might one day carry out against himself and his ambitious wife."