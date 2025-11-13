Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under public scrutiny since it emerged that they requested photos taken of them at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party be deleted from social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly joined Hollywood elites at Jenner's James Bond–themed birthday celebration on Nov. 8, having made a home in California since stepping down from royal duties in 2020. The exclusive event, held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills estate, drew a crowd of billionaires, actors and media moguls.

A source who attended the event reported that the pair appeared to be in a positive mood. "They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy," the source told People.

Photos showing Markle posing with Kim Kardashian and walking alongside Prince Harry outside the mansion surfaced quickly online before seemingly being deleted from the Kardashians social media accounts. The move sparked speculation that the Sussexes had requested the removal.

One such social media user opined, "Maybe Harry & Meghan requested the removal."

Another commenter criticized the alleged move, writing, "Well, considering how superficial they are, I'm not surprised. It's extremely rude, in poor taste and classless. That just tells us that they absolutely care more about what the public says or how they are perceived by the public than they are about being a true friend."

Atlanta Black Star reports that police temporarily shut down Jenner's party after several noise complaints from neighbors. The disturbance only added to the excitement of the high-profile party and the involvement of the couple.

While some online users called out the Sussexes for reportedly "trying to bury" the photos, others came to their defense. "They are protecting them, that's nice," said one supportive Instagram user of the Kardashian family's decision to delete the images.

Not everyone was convinced of the couple's innocence. One critic expressed, "Too late, Meghan. We all saw the photos." Another one theorized, "They are such a joke! They moved to LA to be out of the spotlight supposedly and all they do is try to get in it. First the World Series game and now attending a Kardashian party. It's all Megan!"

The same evening, the royals appeared at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood; photos with longtime friend Serena Williams also remained online. It is not known whether Markle and Harry asked them to do so, or if the reality family took the step on their own.