Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco passed away on November 18 at the age of 33, according to an announcement from his brother Santino on Thursday.

The British Columbia Coroners Service confirmed it has opened an investigation into his death, though the cause has not been determined.​

Lofranco's brother shared the news on Instagram with a tribute that read, "My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people's lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you, BEAR."​

Lofranco was best known for his role as John Gotti Jr. in the 2018 biopic "Gotti," starring John Travolta. He also appeared in Angelina Jolie's Oscar-nominated World War II film "Unbroken," where he played Harry Brooks. His other film credits included "Jamesy Boy" in 2014, where he led the cast as a youth turning his life around in prison with help from an unlikely friend played by Ving Rhames, as well as "At Middleton," "King Cobra," and "Dixieland."​

Born in Toronto on October 18, 1992, Lofranco began his acting career at age 17 after attending summer acting classes and completing a year at the New York Film Academy. He secured his first leading role in "Jamesy Boy" during his very first audition after completing the conservatory program. His final acting performance was in "Gotti" in 2018, after which he left the entertainment industry.​

In recent years, Lofranco pursued street art and graffiti as a career and shared his work on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. He frequently posted artwork and candid moments of his daily life on these platforms, where he developed a supportive following. Six days before his death, he posted a selfie alongside optimistic remarks about the future.​

Following his final Instagram post on November 12, Lofranco had expressed plans to remove a face tattoo and encouraged followers to check out his OnlyFans account, adding, "The best is yet to come."​

Lofranco had faced legal troubles in 2013 when he struck a cyclist with his SUV in Hollywood. The victim, Camille Banham, sustained severe injuries, including a broken hip and multiple fractures. A judge sentenced him in 2015 to 50 days of community service, two years of probation, and $161,000 in restitution.​

The British Columbia Coroners Service has not released additional details while the investigation remains ongoing.