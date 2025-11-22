Serena Williams is making news again, this time with a bold new style on Instagram that has people talking. On November 20, the famous tennis player posted five pictures showing a long black lace dress with a buttoned black blazer and high-waisted underwear.

The outfit left little room for interpretation, garnering significant attention on social media.

Williams posed in front of a dramatic black-and-white striped wall on a bright red floor with big painted lips in the images. The background made her clothing look even more dramatic, making it impossible to ignore her bold fashion decision.

One person said, "OH SERENA WOW," and another said, "Ouhhh she in her bad gurl era," to show how fans reacted. Another person said, "Damn," and someone else brought up Williams' renowned tennis career: "Ma'am, you already won 23 Grand Slams, leave some excellence for the rest of us."

Fans also praised her beauty team. One user said, "Please keep this glam team," and another said, Some of the best glam pictures of you." A social media user commented, "That's Ms. Angela Meadows' work right there," to show off the ability behind the look.

Williams' glam crew, which includes stylist Kesha McLeod and longtime hairstylist Angela Meadows, has been shaping her famous style for more than ten years, according to Atlantablackstar.

Pauline Briscoe did Williams' makeup for this session. She is a favorite of many artists she has worked with over the years, such as Jai Forbes-Cunningham and Renny Vasquez. Rain Drops Media said that fans are telling Williams to keep working with the team that clearly understands her changing style.

Williams' new posts also show a bigger change in how others see her in public. The athlete seems to be becoming more lighthearted and confident after having two kids in the last eight years.

She recently acknowledged taking weight-loss pills to lose nearly 30 pounds, which only made people talk more about how she had changed.

Fans are speculating whether the tennis star's Instagram image, which reads "Lace me up and lead the way," marks the start of a new, bolder chapter in Williams' stylistic journey.

She continues to inspire and enchant people all around the world with her mix of confidence, glamor, and unrepentant daring.