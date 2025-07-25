Just weeks after surprised fans with her lean, toned look in a series of gym selfies, she is once again in the spotlight for appearing more like the Serena fans remember.

In a video posted to Instagram on July 23, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shared a fun clip of herself trying to shoot hoops in what seemed to be a game room.

Dressed in a black Nike tank top and matching leggings, the mother of two laughed at her missed shots at the pop-a-shot machine, writing, "Mini hoops, major flop. Thank goodness I picked up a racket instead of a basketball...."

But fans weren't focused on her shooting skills; they were watching her figure.

"Serena....look...which body are we supposed to believe???" one commenter asked, pointing out the big difference between her toned, slimmer gym photos from earlier this month and her curvier look in the video.

"She's making sure y'all know she still draggin' that wagon!" another fan joked, referring to Williams' famously curvy shape.

Speculation ran wild on social media after Williams shared photos on July 11 that showed off her toned abs and a slimmer waistline.

Some followers even speculated about weight loss medications like Ozempic. "Where the thighs go???" one commenter questioned on The Shade Room.

In the latest video, Williams gave a nod to her father, Richard Williams, writing, "Pops really understood the assignment," and added a playful touch by using the "Space Jam" theme.

With her latest post, fans seem relieved and once again reminded that Serena Williams is still in a league of her own, no matter the body-shaming narratives.