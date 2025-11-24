Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff died Monday at age 81 after experiencing a seizure following his battle with pneumonia, his wife Latifa Chambers announced on social media.

The musician's death marks the end of an extraordinary career spanning over six decades that helped shape reggae into a global phenomenon.

Cliff, born James Chambers on July 30, 1944, in St. James, Jamaica, emerged as one of reggae's most influential figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century, according to The Washington Post.

His smooth vocal delivery and powerful messages of hope and resilience earned him recognition worldwide. Among his most celebrated recordings are "You Can Get It If You Really Want," "Many Rivers to Cross," and "Vietnam," which became anthems for generations of listeners.

The singer achieved a major international breakthrough through his 1972 film debut in "The Harder They Come," where he played the lead character and also composed songs for the soundtrack.

The film became a landmark moment for both Jamaican cinema and reggae music, helping introduce the genre to audiences far beyond the Caribbean. Cliff's performance and music reached massive audiences, transforming him into a global cultural ambassador for reggae.

During his career, Cliff collaborated with numerous acclaimed artists, including the Rolling Stones, Sting, Annie Lennox, and Wyclef Jean, Billboard reported. His influence extended across multiple genres, with performers like Bruce Springsteen and John Lennon covering his work.

In 1985, Springsteen's live version of "Trapped" helped expand Cliff's presence in the American music market through the charity album "We Are the World."

Cliff's achievements earned him seven Grammy nominations and two wins for best reggae album, including recognition in 1985 for "Cliff Hanger" and in 2012 for "Rebirth." He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Beyond music, he appeared in the 1994 Robin Williams comedy "Club Paradise," contributing songs to its soundtrack and performing a duet with Elvis Costello.

Chambers expressed gratitude for her husband's global fanbase, stating that their support served as his strength throughout his career. Musicians and public figures worldwide offered tributes to Cliff, acknowledging his pioneering role in bringing reggae to the world stage and his lasting impact on popular music and culture, as per NBC News.