NFL player Kris Boyd, a cornerback for the New York Jets, returned to the hospital on Wednesday with unspecified health issues more than a week after being shot in Manhattan.

The 29-year-old player announced the development through an Instagram story, saying he was discharged from the hospital but had to go back due to his medical condition.​

"Please bear with me, I haven't been in communication much," Boyd wrote. "I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues." Boyd did not provide details about the specific reason for his readmission to the hospital.​

Boyd was initially shot in the early morning hours of November 16 outside the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to NBC New York. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. following an altercation between Boyd, two other Jets players, and a friend against another group at the location. According to police, the other group was making negative comments about what Boyd's group was wearing.​

During the shooting, a bullet struck Boyd in the abdomen and traveled into his lung, where it became lodged in his pulmonary artery. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition and received multiple treatments for the injury.​

By November 19, just three days after the shooting, Boyd shared encouraging news about his recovery, KSRO reported. He posted on Instagram that he had started breathing on his own, showing significant progress in his treatment. "I'm making progress, beginning to breathe on my own now," he wrote at that time.​​

The investigation into the shooting continues, but no one has been arrested yet. According to police, surveillance video captured the suspect fleeing the scene while on the phone and getting into a white BMW with another person about two blocks away. Police identified a person of interest with help from a CrimeStoppers tip, but authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the incident.​

Boyd is in his seventh NFL season and first year with the Jets. He had not played during the current season due to a shoulder injury he suffered during training camp in August, which required surgery and placed him on injured reserve, as per Fortune.