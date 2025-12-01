Amy Schumer's old interview about struggling with intimacy in her marriage is gaining new attention, adding fresh fuel to reports that she and husband Chris Fischer may be heading toward a split.

The clip, taken from her April 2022 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has resurfaced just as divorce rumors swirl around the couple.

According to PageSix, in the interview, Schumer openly admitted that intimacy had become difficult. "We're married four years now and it is hard to have sex," she said, surprising the audience.

She went on to explain that being married sometimes made things awkward, joking, "That's my family. I'm not going to just have sex with them."

She also shared that the couple no longer felt comfortable talking dirty because "he knows me too well," turning her confession into a humorous moment.

Schumer even joked that her go-to role play was pretending to be "in a coma."

These comments are resurfacing now as fans look for clues amid growing speculation that Schumer, 44, and Fischer, 45, may be separating.

Earlier this year, Schumer again spoke about their intimacy struggles, telling The View that they "schedule" sex and that there is never a moment when it "just happens."

Insider Claims Amy Schumer Is '100% Getting Divorced'

The renewed attention comes after a friend told the Daily Mail that the pair were "100 percent getting divorced," pointing to Schumer's notable weight loss, Fischer being "out of the house," and the couple listing properties for sale.

Fans also noticed that Schumer wiped most of her Instagram posts and removed photos of Fischer. The insider claimed, "She deleted Chris from Instagram, then deleted everything else."

Schumer later said she deleted the photos because she wanted the world to see how "strong and beautiful" she feels after improving her health, but she did not address rumors about her marriage, TheHollywoodGossip reported.

Over the weekend, she added to the buzz when she posted new photos without her wedding ring.

Another source, however, pushed back on the speculation, telling People that the pair are "privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have" and that they remain committed to the relationship.

Still, others close to the couple said Fischer's autism diagnosis sometimes affects their communication, adding that he "doesn't get her jokes," which has caused strain.