Mathew Knowles, who used to manage Destiny's Child and is Tina Knowles' ex-husband, is in trouble after a video of him questioning how much Tina helped their daughter Beyoncé's early career success went viral.

The comments sparked widespread criticism online, prompting a strong response from Tina Knowles and her supporters.

During an appearance on PIX 11's "Kandid with Kendis," host Kendis Gibson praised the family's efforts in nurturing their daughters' talents. When asked about Tina's role, Mathew abruptly questioned, "What work did she put in?" before acknowledging her styling contributions but then ending the interview prematurely.

"I didn't know what he meant by that. So, I'm saying, well, calmly, 'What work did she put in?' That was a question," Mathew told Page Six afterward. He insisted he had praised Tina for her role in styling and image-building for Destiny's Child and denied any ill intent.

Despite his explanation, social media users quickly condemned Mathew's remarks, labeling him "insecure" and accusing him of disrespecting Tina.

As per The Blast. Fans quickly reacted on social media, criticizing Mathew's comments. One user called his behavior "old and bitter," while others labeled him a "narcissist" and highlighted past allegations of infidelity.

Tina Knowles, in her memoir "Matriarch," has been open about the strain infidelity placed on their marriage. The couple divorced in 2011 after revelations that Mathew had fathered a child outside their marriage. Tina was a key member of Destiny's Child as a hairstylist and fashion designer, even though she had her own problems.

Kelly Rowland, former member of Destiny's Child, praised Tina during a December podcast appearance, calling her "Mama T" and crediting her with significant influence on her personal and professional growth.

Mathew recently talked about Beyoncé's billion-dollar milestone in December 2025. He said that her success was not because of money, but because of her passion and hard work.

According to Atlanta Black Star, supporters of Tina responded by sharing videos highlighting her influence on the group's style and legacy—none of which included Mathew.

Several commentators noted the ongoing tension within the Knowles family, referencing Mathew's past controversies including his 2011 dismissal as Beyoncé's manager over allegations of financial impropriety. Mathew has maintained that he was wrongfully accused.

The family's personal struggles have been further complicated by Mathew fathering two children outside his marriage to Tina before marrying one of the women in 2014. Despite the public disputes, Tina's supporters praised her composure and influence.

"The subtle clap back is epic," one fan wrote online. Another added, "Mathew acting like Ms. Tina didn't upgrade him."

As of now, Beyoncé has remained silent regarding the recent remarks and family dynamics.