Amy​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Schumer is said to be close to divorcing her husband, Chris Fischer, after being married for seven years.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair, who married in 2018 and have a six-year-old son named Gene, have reportedly gone out of their way lately to show they no longer have a relationship.

This is because Schumer is reportedly undergoing a radical change in her life, involving significant weight loss and a change in her way of life.

Earlier this week, Schumer drew attention when she cleared her entire Instagram feed, later posting a glamorous photo showcasing her new figure, notably without her wedding ring.

A source told the outlet, "Amy is 100 percent getting divorced. She got skinny, she is over it."

The insider added that Fischer is "mostly out of the house at this point" and that the couple has listed two properties, in Brooklyn and New Orleans, suggesting a growing separation.

Another source noted that Schumer's transformation has affected her personality.

"Amy has changed since losing weight; she is much lighter in her spirit, more easygoing. I think she wants more out of life," the source said.

Friends say the couple has been distant, focusing on their child rather than their partnership.

"Amy doesn't talk about Chris that much anymore, it's like they are no longer close," another source told the Daily Mail. "He is never around, and she has not taken him on a red carpet for months."

Amy Schumer opened up and shared that her husband Chris Fischer has "autism spectrum disorder." https://t.co/V5mvtW1DmG pic.twitter.com/qazlrhszFP — E! News (@enews) March 19, 2019

The insider also referenced the challenges Fischer's autism has posed in their relationship, saying, "It's not easy because of his autism, he doesn't even get her jokes, and being funny and making people laugh is important to her."

Despite the tension, Schumer has publicly praised Fischer's qualities, acknowledging in her 2019 Netflix special "Growing" that his neurodivergence played a role in their bond.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine. My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's...," she said via Business Insider.

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics... are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," she said.

Property Moves Signal Transition

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the beginning of the year, Schumer put up her Brooklyn house for sale at $14 million, and after that, she lowered the price to $12.75 million.

In addition, she was the owner of the place she bought with Fischer in New Orleans for a short time, and she was going to sell it, but now insiders confirm that she changed her mind.

She told the Wall Street Journal in March that the Brooklyn home listing was tied to moving closer to Gene's school.

"He got into a good school and we're too lazy to commute 45 minutes to take our son to school every day."

Alongside lifestyle changes, Schumer has been open about her weight loss journey, sharing that she tried various treatments, including liposuction and medications such as Mounjaro, which she found effective.

On Instagram, she celebrated her transformation, writing: "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean. I'm talking about sex."

Friends say her recent public appearances, including trips to Las Vegas and celebrations with fellow comedians, reflect a renewed sense of confidence and independence.

"Amy has changed from the inside out, for the better," a source said.

Though Fischer has accompanied Schumer to events over the past year, the last time they appeared together on a red carpet was in June at the premiere of "Room To Move."