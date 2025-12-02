Jada Pinkett Smith is facing serious allegations after a longtime friend and former associate of Will Smith filed a $3 million lawsuit claiming she threatened him and later led a campaign to harm his reputation.

The suit, filed by Bilaal Salaam, says the trouble began at Will Smith's birthday celebration in September 2021.

According to the complaint, Salaam says Jada approached him with several members of her entourage and "became verbally aggressive," warning him that if he kept "telling her personal business," he would "end up missing or catch a bullet."

He also claims she demanded he sign a nondisclosure agreement "or else." Salaam says one of her associates then followed him to his car while repeating threats.

Salaam, who describes himself as having been close to Will Smith for nearly 40 years, says the problems grew after the 2022 Academy Awards, when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage.

According to ENews, Salaam says he was asked to help with crisis management but refused, saying his conscience would not allow him to "be involved in any cover-up or deceptive PR campaign."

The lawsuit claims that after he declined, people close to the Smiths began threatening him.

Salaam says the situation escalated when the couple learned he was writing a "whistleblower memoir" about his time working with them.

He says he started giving public interviews to protect himself, but that Jada reacted by launching a "smear campaign" against him in national interviews.

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of False Public Statements

In one part of the complaint, Salaam says Jada falsely accused him of trying to "shake down" her and Will for money.

He also points to her past public statements, including comments to TMZ in which she said the couple planned to take legal action against him.

"Defendant never filed a lawsuit," Salaam argues, saying her remarks were "false" and meant to hurt his character, People reported.

Salaam claims these actions caused him emotional distress, financial loss, and major damage to his personal and professional life. He also says Jada and "her emissaries" tried to intimidate, bribe, and silence him.

The suit accuses Jada of intentional infliction of emotional distress and "extreme and outrageous conduct."

Along with the $3 million in special damages, Salaam is seeking additional punitive damages and a public retraction of what he calls false and harmful statements.

Jada Pinkett Smith has not issued a new public response to the lawsuit.