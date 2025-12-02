Dave Coulier, best known for playing Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he is facing another serious health challenge.

Just months after celebrating that he was cancer-free from lymphoma, the 66-year-old actor shared that he has now been diagnosed with tongue cancer.

Speaking on the "Today" show, he said the news felt like "a shock to the system."

Coulier noted that his current diagnosis is entirely separate from the stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he battled the year before.

"It's totally unrelated... This is a new cancer. I said, 'Are you kidding me?'" he told viewers.

Doctors later shared that the tumor may have come from an HPV infection he could have had decades ago.

Even with the difficult news, Coulier said his cancer was found early and is considered "very treatable," with a strong chance of recovery, NY Post reported.

His doctors have already started him on radiation. He noted that doctors have given him a positive outlook overall, but he will still begin radiation treatment right away.

He will undergo 35 sessions and hopes to finish them by the end of the year.

Although he has gone through chemo before, Coulier said this new treatment feels different.

He mentioned that this illness doesn't appear to be as aggressive as his previous one, though he is still dealing with several side effects throughout the treatment process.

So far, the radiation has caused nausea, tiredness, and pain on the left side of his face and tongue where a biopsy was taken.

Dave Coulier Shares Strain of Back-to-Back Cancers

Coulier first beat lymphoma earlier this year after announcing the diagnosis in November 2024.

According to PageSix, he remembered the day he learned he was in remission as "amazing," because it was the same day he became a grandfather.

But six months later, a follow-up PET scan showed a new spot at the base of his tongue, which led doctors to discover the second cancer.

He admitted that dealing with two cancers in such a short time has been emotionally heavy. What weighs on him most is how it affects his wife, Melissa.

"It's psychologically draining. It's also a big drain to my wife, Melissa... seeing how this affects her," he said.

Still, Coulier is trying to stay hopeful. He said he feels "cautiously optimistic" about his recovery and believes his story might help others.

He referred to himself as something of a "poster boy" for recurring cancer struggles and emphasized that early detection has been the key factor in saving his life.

Despite the setbacks, Coulier is determined to finish treatment and move forward. "I'm going to get to the other side of this," he said with confidence.