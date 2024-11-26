Scarlett Johansson shared some playful insights about her marriage to 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost during her appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', describing her husband as "kind," "hilarious" and "loving" – with a mischievous streak.

"He's also got his naughty side, you know. That's why he keeps it interesting," the 40-year-old actress said of her comedian husband. When host Mark Consuelos brought up the Staten Island ferry that Jost bought with Pete Davidson in 2022, Johansson quipped, "That's the naughty part I was talking about."

The ferry, which remains "still decommissioned," according to Johansson, did find an unexpected use as the venue for Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show. Her reaction to the news was pure disbelief.

"Fashion people are coming on the Staten Island Ferry?" she recalled asking. "I was like, 'What's happening with the bathrooms? Surely you renovated the bathrooms.' And he was like, 'No, I don't actually know how'," the 'Black Widow' star said.

"I'm like, you can basically see everyone in the toilets," Johansson joked. "It's like being in elementary school."

"It was a big, huge success though," she added, apparently pleased with Jost's work. She acknowledged the event's success, adding "If anybody has, like, a bat mitzvah they need to throw, yeah, please go to Rent-a-Ferry.com. It'll really make our family happy."

The couple, who married in October 2020 and welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021, are known for their playful dynamic.

Jost has occasionally poked fun at his wife on "Weekend Update," including jokes about needing to be buzzed to watch her films and recent playful jabs about her body during the live show.

The pair don't always talk about their marriage together, but from what can be pieced together from their respective interviews where the other is brought up, they share a bond that's held firmly together with humor as much as love.