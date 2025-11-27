Ethan Browne, an actor, model, and musician, and the son of legendary rock musician Jackson Browne, was found unresponsive in his home on the morning of November 25, 2025, and was pronounced dead. He was 52 years old.​

The rock legend announced his son's death on Wednesday, November 26, through a statement posted on social media. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee shared that his son was found unresponsive in his residence and subsequently passed away. No details regarding the cause of death have been provided, and the family requested privacy and respect during this difficult period.​

Ethan was born on November 2, 1973, to Jackson Browne and model Phyllis Major. When he was just six months old, he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine alongside his father, according to NBC News. His early life was marked by tragedy when his mother died by suicide in March 1976 at age 30, only a year after marrying Jackson Browne, leaving Ethan as a toddler.​

Throughout his career, Ethan pursued multiple creative paths. He appeared in several films and television productions, including the 1995 thriller "Hackers" alongside Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller, and the 2004 comedy "Raising Helen" featuring Kate Hudson. He also worked as a model, collaborating with notable designers throughout his career.​

Following his father's musical legacy, Ethan formed a music duo and worked in the music industry, the New York Post reported. He founded Spinside Records, a subsidiary of Inside Recordings, and released music with his musical partners.​

Jackson Browne has previously spoken about his pride in his son's accomplishments. In a 2022 interview with Tru Rock Revival, the musician said, "Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud." Jackson Browne is also father to Ryan, 43, from his marriage to Lynne Sweeney, as per USA Today.​

The family has asked for privacy during this time of grieving, and no additional details about Ethan Browne's death have been released.