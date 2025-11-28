Tony Germano, a Brazilian actor and voice artist known for his work on Nickelodeon and Netflix productions, died on Wednesday, November 26, after suffering a fatal fall at his home in São Paulo. He was 55 years old.​

Germano fell from the roof of his residence while he was overseeing renovation work on the property. He was staying at his parents' home in Brazil at the time of the accident and lost his balance during the incident. His representative confirmed the death and said that Germano did not survive his injuries.​

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26," the representative said. "Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries." The statement continued, "We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues, according to TMZ. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity, and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt."​

A service for Germano was held on Thursday, November 27, at the Bosque da Paz Cemetery in Vargem Grande Paulista, with a burial scheduled to follow shortly after.​

Throughout his career, Germano became recognized for providing Portuguese-language voice performances for popular television programs, the Toronto Sun reported. He worked on Netflix's "Go, Dog, Go!" and was featured in Nickelodeon's "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn." His voice also appeared in Disney projects, including the 2017 live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast," as well as animated series such as "Elena of Avalor" and "The Muppets."​

In addition to his voice work, Germano had on-screen roles in recent productions. He played Doctor Lauro in the 2025 film "Labyrinth of Lost Boys" and appeared in the 2023 project "An Unforgettable Year: Autumn." He also maintained an active theater career, with performances in productions including "The Phantom of the Opera," "Miss Saigon," and "Jekyll & Hyde," as per People​.

Colleagues remembered Germano fondly following his death. Film director Matheus Marchetti, who worked with Germano on "Labyrinth of Lost Boys," described him on Instagram as a "father figure" on set and someone "any of us could count on." Actor Miguel Falabella recalled Germano as an "untouchable professional" and a "gifted actor" in a tribute post.