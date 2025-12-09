"The Originals" family is celebrating a sweet milestone as actress Candice King revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Steven Krueger.

King, 38, shared that the couple's baby is due in May 2026, marking her third child and Krueger's first. The news comes just months after the pair announced their engagement in May.

King, known for playing Caroline Forbes on "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals," also shares two daughters — Florence, 9, and Josephine, 5 — with her ex-husband, musician Joe King.

She said her girls were excited once they learned the reason behind her cravings and constant belching.

"I think my daughters were relieved to understand why Mommy was suddenly belching constantly and eating unusual amounts at weird times," King said.

The actress explained that she and Krueger kept the pregnancy private at first so they could surprise family and friends.

She shared that the reveal happened during a belated engagement gathering.

According to People, instead of handing out Save the Date cards for a wedding, the cards announced they would soon be meeting "Baby Krueger."

King noted that the moment held special meaning for them. She explained that they had been aware of the news for some time and described the experience of keeping it under wraps and finally sharing it as a joyful one.

candice is pregnant! congratulations candice and steven! daniel gillies, claire holt and nina dobrev liked and commented on this post. i love their friendship pic.twitter.com/qdVCGd9Lob — 𓄂вϋѕ̧яα ♕︎ нувяι∂ кєи αи∂ ναмριяє вαявιє (@barbiehybridken) December 8, 2025

Candice King Shares Fruit Cravings

King also shared that the pregnancy has been calmer than she expected.

She said she felt seasick during her first trimester but noted that her cravings have been simple — mostly fruit.

Those cravings made their recent babymoon in Aruba even better. The couple spent their days relaxing in the sun, eating acai bowls, and enjoying the island's peaceful beaches.

King said staying hydrated was important, and she appreciated the hotel's refillable water stations, which locals call "Paradise on Tap."

Krueger, 36, who starred on "Yellowjackets" and played Josh Rosza on "The Originals," proposed earlier this year after two years of dating, ENews reported.

The pair said they are taking their time with wedding planning as they prepare for the arrival of their baby.

King said she feels grateful entering this new chapter and is focusing on being present. "I can't wait to grow our beautiful blended family," she said.