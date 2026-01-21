David and Victoria Beckham are said to be ready to disown their eldest son if he does not separate from Nicola Peltz, the reports that indicate a significant turn in the family's decades, long feud say.

Several sources say the ex-football captain and his wife are "furious" over Brooklyn Beckham, who in a public statement had blamed them for controlling the family narratives and shaming him at his 2022 wedding.

One source told The Sun that the couple "will only speak to him again if he splits from Nicola," despite still loving their son and wanting reconciliation.

"Despite everything that's happened, David and Victoria still love their son. He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home," the source said.

"They have tried everything in their power to mend their relationship with him and it hasn't worked. Now it feels like there is no going back while he is still with Nicola."

The standoff followed a six-page statement Brooklyn, 26, posted to Instagram Stories on Monday, in which he said he no longer wished to reconcile with his parents and was speaking up "for the first time in my life."

In the message, he claimed David and Victoria had "controlled narratives about our family" and repeatedly prioritized their public image over his personal boundaries.

Beckham Parents 'Heartbroken' as Lines Are Drawn

Behind the scenes, the divide appears to extend beyond David and Victoria. Sources say both sets of grandparents, Victoria's parents Jackie and Tony Adams, and David's parents Sandra and Ted Beckham, are struggling with the breakdown.

"The grandparents are once again so upset. They feel powerless and don't know what to do," another source told The Sun. "They love Brooklyn but of course love their own children dearly and see the pain etched on their faces."

While Brooklyn's statement centered largely on his mother, sources close to Victoria say the criticism has left her "on the floor in pieces."

David, meanwhile, is described as angry and frustrated, particularly by claims that he and Victoria tried to interfere in their son's marriage.

According to Brooklyn, that interference included attempts to pressure him into signing away rights tied to his name ahead of his wedding.

"They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because when the terms of the deal would be initiated," he wrote, alleging that his refusal changed how his parents treated him.

PR Experts Warn of Damage to 'Brand Beckham'

Meanwhile, the public nature of the dispute has raised questions about the future of "Brand Beckham," long marketed as a close-knit and aspirational family unit.

PR and branding expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail that Brooklyn's accusations risk undermining the image of "unity, warmth and professionalism" that has defined the family for decades.

More recently, PR consultant Mayah Riaz told the Mirror that while the fallout represents "massive reputation bruising," it is not necessarily fatal. She noted that criticism "coming from inside the house" carries extra weight, but added that public sympathy in the UK still largely lies with David and Victoria.

Riaz also cautioned against assuming Nicola was behind Brooklyn's statement, saying the tone felt "coached rather than chaotic" — a sign of guidance, not manipulation.