Aaron Rodgers' long-guarded private life is back in the spotlight after popular sports podcasters said they believe they have identified the NFL star's mystery wife, Brittani, by following clues he shared himself.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Sports Gossip Show," hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder told listeners they are "pretty positive" they found the woman Rodgers married in secret, based on comments he has made about his extended family.

The podcasters stressed they would not reveal the woman's identity, saying they want to respect her privacy.

Wilder explained that Rodgers previously mentioned having a sister-in-law named Mia, describing her as "the brains of the family."

According to Wilder, one of Rodgers' close friends is a rapper named Mike, who has said he is married to a woman named Kristy.

Wilder claimed Kristy is sisters with Rodgers' wife and that the family also includes a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia.

Putting those details together, the hosts said they found people online who appear to match Rodgers' descriptions.

"We're pretty sure we've found people that correlate to these real people," Wilder said during the episode, People reported.

Hill and Wilder were careful to say their goal is not to dox or expose the woman Rodgers married.

Hill noted that the quarterback has made it clear his wife wants to stay out of the public eye. Wilder added that Rodgers may have shared "just enough information" to spark curiosity, while still criticizing the media for digging deeper.

"He's baiting the media," Wilder said, adding that Rodgers leaves "breadcrumbs" that naturally make people want to connect the dots.

Aaron Rodgers’ mysterious wife appears to have been ID’ed in latest twist to saga https://t.co/Ka4BFUdyFK pic.twitter.com/ELKCmX4tlZ — New York Post (@nypost) January 22, 2026

Aaron Rodgers Defends Wife's Privacy

Rodgers has not publicly responded to the podcasters' claims. He has previously pushed back against what he called "sick" interest in his wife's identity, pointing out that she did not sign up to be a celebrity.

According to PageSix, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback first revealed he was in a new relationship in December 2024 during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying being in love was "a good feeling."

Fans later noticed a wedding ring on his finger in May 2025. The following month, Rodgers confirmed he had quietly tied the knot "a couple of months" earlier but shared no details about the ceremony or his partner.

Since then, Rodgers has spoken warmly about Brittani while still protecting her privacy. In one interview, he said, "I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye."

In July 2025, he added, "When you meet the right one and you're with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world."