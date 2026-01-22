In broad daylight in Culiacán, Mexico, armed men kidnapped an American OnlyFans star with a large social media following. Armed men forced her out of her eye-catching lilac Cybertruck, right in public.

Authorities and news outlets say the whole thing was partly caught on the truck's cameras, and it's got people even more worried about the safety of influencers who spend time in places run by organized crime.

The New York Post reports that the kidnappers grabbed 20-year-old Nicole Pardo Molina on Tuesday outside a shopping mall in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa. Security footage shows three masked guys pulling up in a white Toyota Corolla, dragging her into their car, and taking off before anyone could help.

A clip from the Cybertruck's cameras shows Molina trying to shut the back door on the kidnappers' car. She fights back for a second, but two of the men shove her inside. The third guy, behind the wheel, speeds away. As of now, the authorities haven't shared where she is or if anyone's demanding ransom.

Molina, who goes by "La Nicholette" online, has more than 170,000 Instagram followers and shows off her flashy lifestyle all over TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube. She grew up in the U.S., and her parents live in Phoenix, Arizona. She traveled between Phoenix and Culiacán pretty often.

Local reports picked up by the New York Post say Molina really blew up in Mexico after she hired musicians to write her a corrido—a traditional Mexican ballad—for her 16th birthday back in 2022. The song, "La Muchacha del Salado," performed by Grupo Arriesgado, has racked up over 27 million views on YouTube.

She didn't stop there. Molina started a jewelry brand and opened a hat and clothing shop in the same plaza where she was taken. Her lilac Cybertruck made her hard to miss around town.

Los Mayos, a branch of the Sinaloa Cartel under the leadership of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, controls the neighborhood where Molina lived. In some old videos, you can hear her mention "the man with the hat," which is a nickname for Zambada, but officials say there's no proof she had any real connection to the cartel.

This kidnapping happened while violence against women and social media personalities keeps rising in the region. In 2025 alone, Sinaloa reported 398 cases of kidnapping or missing women.

In addition, a report from AP News last May 2025 stated that a TikTok creator, Valeria Márquez, was killed during a livestream—another sign that online influencers face real dangers in cartel territory.