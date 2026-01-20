Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom and the end of her Netflix show have combined to put the Duchess of Sussex's public standing under intense scrutiny, royal and media insiders say.

Markle, 44, is preparing for her first trip to the U.K. in four years, accompanying husband Prince Harry, 41, for the one-year-to-go celebration of the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Sources say that her visit is sparking anxiety within royal circles, with aides describing a "huge amount of dread" over how the public and media will respond.

"She will manage to shield some of her unpopularity by bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, noting that her poll ratings are "terrible" and that the ongoing rift with the royal family is likely to draw hostile press attention.

One palace insider described the anticipated visit as far from low-key, explaining that Meghan's presence tends to make "everything louder, faster, and more complicated," and that staff across multiple households are already preparing for disruptions.

Part of the tension stems from Meghan's shifting profile.

Far from returning to Britain subdued by past controversies or her exit from royal duties, sources say she is now buoyed by the commercial success of her As Ever lifestyle brand and lucrative deals with Netflix and other partners.

A source familiar with the figures told Radar Online, "She will not come back as a sidelined duchess. She will arrive as a successful Californian business figure, and that changes the dynamic completely."

Another insider added, "That confidence is what rattles people. It is the sense that she feels vindicated over quitting The Firm."

Kensington Palace staff, including Prince William, 43, and Catherine, 44, are reportedly bracing for the potential fallout, particularly as every public appearance may be scrutinized and compared to past royal events.

Netflix Show Won't Return for Third Season

However, it has been reported that Markle's heavily promoted Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," will not return for a third season, multiple sources told Page Six.

While there have been talks about future holiday specials, nothing is currently in production.

"It's not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there's nothing in the works yet," an insider said. Instead, they believe Markle will probably put her main attention on As Ever while her social media may offer shorter, more digestible content related to cooking and crafting.

The series, which started last March, was a move to challenge lifestyle personalities with strong followings, like Martha Stewart and Ina Garten. Season 2, which came out last August, didn't make it to Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U. S. although a 2025 holiday special did make it to the Top 10 globally, according to insiders.

Netflix continues to partner with Markle through her lifestyle brand, which includes honey, tea, and wine products, as well as a "first look" deal following the end of her exclusive multi-million-dollar contract.

Markle has defended the show in the past, telling Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in October, per People, "It's a year of learns ... Eight episodes for two seasons—it's a lot of work."

In one memorable segment, she corrected Mindy Kaling for referring to her by her maiden name, saying, "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now."

Markle has expressed the personal significance of her family name, explaining, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children' and that feels so — I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me — but it just feels so much. This is our family name, our little family name."

Insiders disclose that the duchess's main focus in the near future will be to find a good balance between public appearances and private family life since it looks like shell be dealing with the difficulties of moving back to the U. K. with her children.

A source close to Markle noted, "Security is always going to be a deciding factor in this."