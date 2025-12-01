Sienna Miller, the 41-year-old British-American actress known for roles in "Anatomy of a Scandal" and "Layer Cake," is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, actor Oli Green, who is 26 years old.

Miller previously shared that she froze her eggs at age 40 because she felt biological pressure to have more children in her thirties. She described the experience, noting that by turning 40, the constant questioning about having another child had dissipated. Despite this shift in perspective, she found herself expecting a child naturally.​

The pregnancy marks a significant moment for Miller, who has a 13-year-old daughter named Marlowe with her ex-partner Tom Sturridge, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015, according to TMZ. Miller and Sturridge remain close friends and actively co-parent their daughter together. The actress has previously spoken about her desire for Marlowe to have a sibling, saying she "felt so bad that Marlowe didn't have a little partner in crime."​

Oli Green is an actor and model who studied at the prestigious Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York. He has appeared in television series including "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Mosquito Coast," as well as the 2023 film "A Good Person." Green has also worked with high-profile fashion brands, including Burberry and Gap.​

The couple began dating in early 2022, with reports emerging after the BAFTA Film Awards that year, The Standard reported. They made their first public appearance together at the Oscars Vanity Fair party in February 2022. Since then, they have been spotted together at various red carpet events and festival appearances.​

In December 2023, Miller talked about her pregnancy at an older age, expressing her desire to stop making jokes about the situation. She stated, "I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby, to show I'm in on the joke." During the same interview, she accidentally revealed that the baby is a girl.​

Miller addressed the 14-year age gap between herself and Green, noting that their relationship has been filled with nothing but love and joy, as per the South China Morning Post.