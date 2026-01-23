Kyle Cooke is finally speaking up about the money rumors following his split from Amanda Batula, and he wants fans to understand what's really going on.

The "Summer House" star addressed online talk that Batula could be stuck paying off debt from his Loverboy business.

In a TikTok interview with podcaster Adam Glyn, Cooke said many people are jumping to conclusions without knowing the facts.

"I've seen a bunch of videos pop up, talking about divorce and the financial implications," he shared.

"I don't think a lot of people really understand the intricacies of my business to begin with."

Cooke confirmed that his company does carry debt, but he explained it came from a small business loan, PageSix reported.

He did not suggest that Batula would be responsible for it. When asked if he feared she could end up with some of that debt, Cooke admitted, "I actually have no idea," adding that they "don't really plan to get to that point."

His tone stayed calm, and he made it clear there is no intention of a messy breakup.

The comments come just days after Cooke, 43, and Batula, 34, announced their separation.

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke have announced their separation ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/I1NqHpF4c2 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 19, 2026

Kyle Cooke Wishes Amanda Batula Happiness

In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the former couple said they had "mutually and amicably decided to part ways." They asked fans for grace and support as they focus on healing and personal growth.

According to People, Cooke also took a moment to show kindness toward his estranged wife. He said he hopes "that we both find happiness, whatever the heck that looks like."

That simple message stood out, especially as rumors continue to swirl online.

The couple's relationship has been in the public eye for years. They began dating in 2016 during the first season of "Summer House" and married in September 2021 at Batula's family home in New Jersey.

Over time, viewers saw them face trust issues and infidelity rumors, which often played out on the show.

Money worries have also followed Cooke. In a past episode of "Summer House," filmed in 2021, he revealed he was millions of dollars in debt tied to Loverboy and legal costs.

He later said he did not mean to share so much on camera, explaining that stress sometimes pushed him to open up.