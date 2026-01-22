Newly released information suggests that Jeffrey Epstein used his birthdays as opportunities to exploit underage victims, including having them dress in specially designed outfits, according to a House Oversight Committee member.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat on the panel overseeing the release of Epstein-related records, said the birthdays were a means for the convicted sex offender to continue his abuse.

"It's clear from the evidence that Epstein used his birthday as an excuse to traffic and take advantage of girls," Subramanyam told TMZ.

Per AOL, Epstein who would have turned 73 on January 20, 2026, died by suicide in prison in August 2019. Previously released images show three young women celebrating his 54th birthday, dressed in lacy white outfits marked with the number "54" on the back.

Other photos show Epstein sitting with two of the girls on his lap and in front of a large birthday cake, the same sweatshirt visible in multiple images. The records have redacted the faces of other attendees.

Subramanyam described the day as "probably a very difficult day for many women," highlighting the ongoing trauma for Epstein's victims.

The comments coincide with a recent art installation in Washington, D.C., depicting a 2-foot replica of an alleged 2003 birthday card from former President Donald Trump to Epstein. The card, first reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2025, features a poem and suggestive imagery.

Trump denied authoring the card, telling AOL at the time: "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women... It's not my language. It's not my words."

Trump later filed a $10 billion defamation suit regarding the article by the New York Post, which media outlets like ABC News moved to dismiss in September 2025, asserting the story was truthful.

Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, reportedly compiled letters and notes from friends into a leather-bound book, including the alleged card. The poem inside the card describes a fictional conversation between "Donald" and "Jeffrey," ending with the line: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."